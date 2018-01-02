Van Wert independent sports

Here is this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedule for radio stations WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games also stream live at www.thevwindependent.com. Unless otherwise noted, coverage will begin at approximately 7 p.m. with tipoff at 7:30 that evening. Please note the schedule is subject to change.

Thursday, January 4

Antwerp at Wayne Trace (boys, WKSD)

Friday, January 5

Delphos Jefferson at Crestview (boys, WKSD)

St. Marys at Van Wert (boys, WERT)

Saturday, January 6

Arlington at Wayne Trace (boys, WKSD)

Van Wert at Fort Carroll (boys, WERT)