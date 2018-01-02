On the Air: WKSD/WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here is this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedule for radio stations WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games also stream live at www.thevwindependent.com. Unless otherwise noted, coverage will begin at approximately 7 p.m. with tipoff at 7:30 that evening. Please note the schedule is subject to change.
Thursday, January 4
Antwerp at Wayne Trace (boys, WKSD)
Friday, January 5
Delphos Jefferson at Crestview (boys, WKSD)
St. Marys at Van Wert (boys, WERT)
Saturday, January 6
Arlington at Wayne Trace (boys, WKSD)
Van Wert at Fort Carroll (boys, WERT)
POSTED: 01/02/18 at 7:20 am. FILED UNDER: Sports