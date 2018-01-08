On the Air: radio stations WKSD & WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here is this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedule for radio stations WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games also stream live at www.thevwindependent.com. Unless otherwise noted, coverage will begin at approximately 7 p.m. with tipoff at 7:30 that evening. Please note the schedule is subject to change.
Monday, January 8
Miller City at Crestview (boys, WKSD)
Tuesday, January 9
Delphos St. John’s at Paulding (girls, WKSD)
Thursday, January 11
Ayersville at Antwerp (boys, WKSD)
Friday, January 12
Edgerton at Wayne Trace (girls, WSKD)
Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf (boys, WERT)
Saturday, January 13
Delphos Jefferson at Wayne Trace (boys, WKSD)
Marion Local at Van Wert (boys, WERT)
