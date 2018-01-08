topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, Jan. 8, 2018

Van Wert independent sports

Here is this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedule for radio stations WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games also stream live at www.thevwindependent.com. Unless otherwise noted, coverage will begin at approximately 7 p.m. with tipoff at 7:30 that evening. Please note the schedule is subject to change.

Monday, January 8
Miller City at Crestview (boys, WKSD)

Tuesday, January 9
Delphos St. John’s at Paulding (girls, WKSD)

Thursday, January 11
Ayersville at Antwerp (boys, WKSD)

Friday, January 12
Edgerton at Wayne Trace (girls, WSKD)
Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf (boys, WERT)

Saturday, January 13
Delphos Jefferson at Wayne Trace (boys, WKSD)
Marion Local at Van Wert (boys, WERT)

