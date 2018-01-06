DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has released a summary of winter operations within the eight-county district, which includes Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties.

The summary shows an increase in cost and materials used this winter, compared to 2016-17, as well as the number of miles driven so far.

Overall, the eight counties in District 1 have used a total of 20,375 tons of salt so far this winter, as well as 248,743 tons of liquid de-icing fluid. A total of 251,024 miles has been driven for snow and ice control, at a total cost of $2,141,461.

That compares with the same period last winter, when 14,927 tons of salt and 150,173 gallons of liquid de-icing fluid were used. A total of 174,579 miles were driven at this time last winter for snow and ice control at a total cost of $1,946,073.

The district includes a total of 3,355 lane miles of highways in the eight counties.

In Van Wert County, with 370 lane miles of highway, 2,603 tons of salt and 64,574 tons of de-icing liquid have been used for far this winter, with 29,386 miles driven at a cost of $248,593, according to ODOT’s District 1.