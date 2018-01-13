VW independent/submitted information

The iconic music of two of the biggest groups in classic rock are coming to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21, when Bostyx, presented by Bee Gee Realty, is in concert. Since 2011, Bostyx has thrilled audiences in packed houses across the United States. Bostyx is the ultimate family-friendly, high energy show featuring five-part harmonies and incredible musicianship, reproducing the original sounds down to the smallest detail. And with the arrival of 2018, tickets for this rockin’ event are on sale now!

Bostyx, featuring David Victor, formerly of Boston, reproduces the hits and vibe of two American pop music icons, Boston and Styx, in one high-energy show. Victor joined Boston for its 2012 and 2014 North American tours, and also appeared at Boston’s first show in over 20 years in the city of Boston, as the band opened the “Boston Strong” benefit for the Boston Marathon bombing victims.

Victor was also featured as lead vocalist on Boston’s No. 1 classic rock charting single “Heaven on Earth” from its 2014 album: Live, Love & Hope. During Boston shows, Victor sang several Boston hits, including “Peace of Mind,” “More than a Feeling”, and Boston’s other No. 1 single from 1986, “Amanda.”

Along with Victor, the band reproduces Boston’s soaring guitar harmonies and lightning-fast keyboard runs, as well as the lush backing vocals and theatrical style of Styx. Lead vocalist/guitarist Victor handles the vocals of two of the best-loved rock tenors of all-time, Boston’s Brad Delp and Styx’s Tommy Shaw, while drummer and vocalist Glenn Jost handles the distinctive lead vocals of Styx co-founder Dennis DeYoung.

These American classic rock icons perform hit songs such as “More than a Feeling,” “Blue Collar Man,” “Amanda,” “Don’t Look Back,” “The Best of Times,” “Lady,” “Peace of Mind,” “Renegade,” “Foreplay/Long Time,” “A Man I’ll Never Be,” and many more.

Bostyx is classic American rock ‘n roll delivered with polish and showmanship second to none.

Along with Presenting Sponsor Bee Gee Realty, sponsorship support is provided by Dark Horse Productions. Season 11 Season Sponsors include Chuck and Karen Koch, StateWide Ford Lincoln, and Van Wert Federal Savings Bank.

Tickets for Bostyx can be purchased through the Box Office from noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 419.238.6722 and online at NPACVW.ORG.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the southwest edge of Van Wert.