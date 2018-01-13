Submitted information

There will be a one-day clinic leading to certification as a U.S. Soccer Grade 8 referee. The clinic will be held at the Bath Community Center in Lima February 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register at www.ossrc.com.

At ossrc.com, click “clinics” on the left sidebar. Search “referees” and “District 5: Sidney”. Follow the instructions for the online training portion and registration. Be sure also to complete concussion training. This must be completed prior to class. The clinic is listed four times. Register for all four.

If 18 or over, be sure to complete the Kids Safe risk management form.

Anyone questions about the clinic may e-mail Gary Mintchell at gmintchell@gmail.com.

For those who wish to also officiate high school games, there is a “Bridge” class that builds on the USSF class. It will be March 8 at Rhodes State in Lima. Go to http://ohsaa.org/Officiating/permits/category1 and follow instructions in number 1.