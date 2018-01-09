Van Wert independent sports

CONTINENTAL — Paige Motycka scored 30 points to lead Crestview to a 73-37 win over Continental on Monday night.

The non-conference victory improved Crestview’s overall record to 6-4.

Eight of Motycka’s points were scored in the first quarter, and the Lady Knights led 12-8 at the end of the period. The 5-8 senior scored 10 more in the second quarter, while Crestview’s defense held the Lady Pirates to just four points. Motycka scored nine points in the third quarter and four in the final quarter.

Lexi Gregory scored 11 points for Crestview, Lyvia Black had nine and Olivia Cunningham chipped in with eight. Bailey Gregory finished with six, Emma Bowen four, Haley Speith three and Aleigh Chesbro two.

The Lady Knights were 29-54 (53 percent) from the floor and 12-of-13 (92 percent) from the foul line. Defensively, Crestiew held Continental to 13-of-41 (31 percent) from the floor, while forcing 19 turnovers.

Crestview will travel to Delphos Jefferson on Thursday.