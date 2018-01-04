DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Van Wert man was given a prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to a drug-related charge on Wednesday.

Corey Davis, 25, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of illegal manufacture of drugs, a felony of the first degree. Two other charges were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea on the one count. After changing his plea,

After pleading, Davis waived his right to a presentence investigation and requested immediate sentencing. Judge Martin D. Burchfield sentenced him to five years in prison, with credit for 37 days already served.

Two others also changed their pleas in court on Wednesday.

Sonny Metzger, 43, of Van Wert, pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated drug trafficking, a felony of the fourth degree, and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and permitting drug abuse, both fifth-degree felonies.

Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 17.

Trinity Thurston, 38, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of domestic violence, which was reduced from a fourth-degree felony to a misdemeanor of the first degree. He will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 31.

Two people were also sentenced on Wednesday.

David Scott, 32, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 138 days in jail on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was also given credit for 38 days already served.

Charles Thompson, 25, of Paulding, was given five years of community control on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony offense.

Thompson must also undergo a substance abuse assessment on January 31, with follow-up treatment.

Two people also appeared in court on probation violation charges.

Zachary Schaeffer, 21, of Delphos, admitted to violating his probation by testing positive for illegal substances, as well as failing to report for drug testing and wearing a concealed device for circumventing drug tests when he did report. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail on the first count, with credit for time served equaling the 180-day sentence, and another 180 days in jail on the second count, with credit for six days already served.

Elijah Staude, 20, of Van Wert, denied violating his probation by failing to complete counseling at Westwood Behavioral Health Center, and a hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 9, on the matter.