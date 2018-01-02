Van Wert independent

It’s c-c-c-o-l-d in Van Wert County this week, with temperatures at 7 a.m. Tuesday a frigid 12 degrees below zero. Unfortunately, it’s not likely to get much better later in the week.

Today’s forecast calls for a high of just 5 degrees, with wind chills of 27 degrees below zero, according to Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy, who said temperatures would be staying mostly in the single digits during the day and below zero at night through at least Friday.

Tonight’s low is expected to be 5 below zero, with a wind chill of minus 15 degrees. A slight warm-up will come Wednesday, with a high forecast at a balmy 13 degrees, with a wind chill of 5 below zero. Wednesday night should be down to 5 below zero, with a slight chance of snow showers, McCoy said.

Thursday’s high is forecast at 7 degrees, with wind chills of 7 below zero, with temperatures falling to 5 below zero and wind chills of minus 16 degrees.

On Friday, McCoy said the high would be around 8 degrees, with wind chills of 12 below zero, and a slight chance of snow showers as well. Friday night temperatures are predicted to be 5 below zero, with wind chills of minus 17 degrees.

Saturday’s temperatures will be a bit warmer, with a high of 16 degrees predicted, according to McCoy.