VW independent/submitted information

Sugar Ridge Church of God would like to invite the community to its morning worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday, January 7.

Pastor Steve Waterman has served both Sugar Ridge in Convoy and Olive Branch Church of God in Rockford for 29 years, and will be preaching his final sermon on Sunday at Sugar Ridge Church of God.

The church’s membership would like to send him off with love and deep appreciation for his years of service. Pastor Waterman and his wife, Gloria, faithfully served and shared their life with the church’s congregation through their love for Christ.

Sugar Ridge Church’s membership wishes him well in his retirement and praises God for his life and the legacy he has given the church.