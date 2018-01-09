DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Lincolnview Local Board of Education had a busy agenda for its January board meeting, with a number of guests attending. New board member Mark Zielke and returning board members Eric Germann and Lori Snyder were sworn in by Treasurer Troy Bowersock, while Michelle Gorman was re-elected board president and Kirk Berryman chosen as board vice president during the organizational meeting prior to the regular meeting.

Superintendent Jeff Snyder also recognized board members with certificates of appreciation as part of School Board Recognition Month.

Guests for the regular meeting that followed included play director Chad Kraner and Drama Club students, who talked about the recent school play, Sitting in a Tree; band director Anna Battle Baker and band members, who spoke about the band’s trip to Walt Disney World in Florida; and second grader Landon Pannkuk and her mother, Jessica, who made a presentation on Junior Achievement.

Kraner and students talked about the experience of being in a school play, while Battle and her students talked about the fun of marching into Walt Disney World and the band’s activities at the theme park.

The Pannkuks talked about the importance of JA in teaching Lincolnview students about the business world.

During her report, Elementary Principal Nita Meyer announced elementary spelling bee winners were fifth-grader Bennett Kill and sixth-grader Samantha Schotters, who will both compete at the Van Wert County Spelling Bee in February.

Meyer also updated the board on third grade reading assessment results, which she said were similar to last year.

Junior High-High School Principal Brad Mendenhall reported on the upcoming state testing calendar, as well as the return of some of last year’s graduates who talked about their experiences as college freshmen this year. Mendenhall also noted that there will be a meeting on the College Credit Plus program on January 24 in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

During his report, Snyder talked about new graduation requirements that are to go into effect for 2020 graduates, recognition of the 1962 state champion baseball team during a recent boys’ basketball game, and also updated the board on progress on the community center project.

Snyder said less than optimal weather put a damper on progress on the community center, but that workers would be moving forward this week on block and brick laying at the facility to get the exterior of the center up before cold weather sets in again. Plans are to have the exterior of the center completed soon so that interior work can more forward during the winter.

The superintendent also talked about the Rivals United fundraising efforts by students at Lincolnview and Crestview schools, noting that the schools have raised significant funds and donated food items for the United Way and its member agencies through the program.

“Everybody wins when raising funds for the United Way,” Snyder noted.

Also Monday, the board: