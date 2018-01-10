VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County residents and business owners are invited to participate in the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class’s Our Story Project with an online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VanWertStory.

By completing this survey, which should take less than 20 minutes, information collected will be used to formulate a master narrative to help guide the community as it describes Van Wert. Ranging from the human personality of the community to what it has to offer to potential residents and businesses, this survey is essential in guiding the future marketing efforts of the county in both jobs and relocation.

Questions in the online survey will be open for 45 days for completion, and the team hopes to get at least 300 responses to help ensure a useful outcome. Some of the items asked include your perspective on the words that best describe Van Wert County today and what it could be in the future. Knowing these words are important for the growth and development of the county and the communities. The survey is being conducted by the 2018 Leadership Class and the information being collected is completely anonymous which will hopefully help increase participation.

The online survey is perfect for community residents who are unavailable to attend a community meeting because of time commitments or schedules and those who are transportation dependent or unable to leave their home or office. The Leadership Class encourages churches, offices and neighborhoods to help distribute the link to effectively collect the information that can be used in the final project.

Additional community public workshops encouraging group activity will be conducted later in January and February. An announcement about dates and times will come later in the month regarding these events.

For more information about the survey or to host a one-hour community or workplace workshop, email ourstoryvwco@gmail.com.