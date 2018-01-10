VAN WERT POLICE

January 6, 10:32 p.m. — Thomas E. West, 53, of Middle Point, was arrested on an active felony warrant while at Van Wert County Hospital.

January 6, 4:11 p.m. — April R. Warner, 47, of Paulding, was charged with theft for an alleged shoplifting incident at the local Walmart store.

January 6, 12 a.m. — Christopher W.A. Frank, 19, of 717 E. Sycamore St., Apt. 25, was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court.

January 5, 2:32 a.m. — Kara N. Young, 34, of 648 N. Washington St., was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired, and possession of methamphetamine and drug abuse instruments following a traffic stop in the 700 block of North Washington Street. A passenger in the vehicle, Nathan A. Dunn, 35, of 816 W. Main St., Apt. 6, was cited for possession of drug abuse instruments.

January 4, 10:08 a.m. — Adrian R. Daniels, 18 of Grover Hill, was arrested on a warrant issued in Paulding County while at a residence in the 600 block of North Race Street.

January 4, 1:29 a.m. — Ecco R. Burker, 33, of Coldwater, was arrested on an active warrant following a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Tyler Street.

January 3, 7:09 p.m. — Jason K. Ward, 26, of 239 N. Jefferson St., Apt. 26, was arrested on a warrant issued on behalf of the Lima Police Department while at his residence.

January 1, 4:47 p.m. — Stephanie R. Fannon, 47, of 209 1/2 Keplar St., was charged with domestic violence as a result of an incident that occurred at her residence.

December 30, 12:59 p.m. — Jeremy L. Lindeman, 35, of Lima, and Pamela R. King, 25, who is listed as homeless, were both arrested on outstanding Van Wert Municipal Court warrants while in the Allen County Jail.

December 27, 4:48 p.m. — Brandon M. Clark, 21, of 338 N. Race St., was arrested on a warrant issued on behalf of the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office while in the 100 block of East Raymond Street.