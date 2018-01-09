Laura Kent Savage, 53, of Holland, and formerly of Delphos, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2018, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee.

She was born January 20, 1964, in Lima, to Donald and Carol (Miller) Kent, who both preceded her in death.

She is survived by a daughter, Rachel Kent of Maumee; one brother, Donald (Penny) Kent of Angola, Indiana; three sisters, Penny (Monty) Musser of Fremont, Indiana, Julie (Eric) Nagarian of North Carolina, and Cindy (Michael) Allen of Delphos; and six grandchildren.

A son, Jeremy Kent; one brother, Joseph Kent; and a sister, Angie Kent, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 11, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with Pastor Pam Geise officiating.

Visitation is from noon until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.