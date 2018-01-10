Van Wert independent sports

A late trey by Olivia Gorman and a basket Kayla Schimmoeller turned out to be the winning points in Lincolnview’s 40-39 victory over visiting Kalida on

Tuesday night.

Gorman’s three pointer came with under 40 seconds left in the game, while Schimmoeller’s bucket came with less than five seconds left on the clock, as the Lady Lancers improved their overall record to 5-6.

Gorman finished the contest with 17 points, while Schimmoeller had eight.

It was a tight game from the beginning, with Lincolnview leading 8-7 after one quarter and 18-15 at halftime. Each team scored six points in the third quarter, and Kalida outscored Lincolnview 18-16 in the fourth quarter. At one point in the final stanza, Kalida led by as many as five.

The Lady Lancers will play at conference-leading Bluffton on Thursday night.