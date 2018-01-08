Van Wert independent sports

FORT RECOVERY — Caden Ringwald scored 29 points and Chayten Overholt added 23, but it wasn’t enough as Lincolnview fell to Fort Recovery 73-68 in overtime on Saturday night.

Lincolnview has lost three straight to opponents with a combined record of 25-7.

The Lancers were behind for much of the game, trailing 15-10 after one quarter and 29-25 at halftime. Fort Recovery led 39-32 after three quarters, but Lincolnview outscored the Indians 26-19 in the fourth quarter. The Lancers were up 54-51 with 1:13 remaining in the period and 58-54 with :43 seconds left, before Fort Recovery knotted the score at 58 with 4.6 seconds left.

The Indians went on to outscore Lincolnview 15-10 in the extra session.

Fort Recovery’s Payton Jutte led all scorers with 33 points.

The Lancers (6-4) will host Bluffton on Friday, then will travel to Miller City on Saturday.