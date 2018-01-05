Van Wert independent sports

ST MARYS — Visiting Van Wert scored a season-high 61 points, but the Lady Cougars fell to St. Marys 71-61 on Thursday night.

The two teams were tied at 16 after the first quarter and the Roughriders led 32-29 at halftime. St. Marys (6-5, 1-2 Western Buckeye League) enjoyed a 24-19 scoring advantage in the third quarter and led 56-48 at the end of the period. The Roughriders outscored Van Wert 15-13 in the final quarter.

The Lady Cougars had three players finish in double figures – Caylee Phillips and Reagan Priest (13 each) and Abby Jackson (11).

Van Wert (2-8, 0-3 WBL) will travel to Fort Recovery on Saturday, then will host Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.