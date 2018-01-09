Kenneth M. Brake Jr. , 94, of Van Wert, passed away at 9:11 a.m. Monday, January 8, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice.

He was born November 17, 1923, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of Kenneth M. and Bessie Mae (Lou) Brake Sr. who both preceded him in death. On November 7, 1947, he married the former Dorothy Allemeir and she died December 16, 1997.

Survivors include a son, Larry Lee (Colleen) Brake of Spokane, Washington, and a daughter, Kendra Rider of Van Wert. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Tracey, Trisha, Casey, Erin, Kiley and Amber; and six great-grandchildren.

A son, Roger Brake, also preceded him in death.

Mr. Brake was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 33 years. Following that, he was employed at Wee Care Day Care Center. He was a United States Army Air Corps veteran of World War II, a life member of American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert, and a member of Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church in rural Van Wert County. He enjoyed traveling and was an avid golfer.

Funeral services, including military honors rendered by Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 11, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Ron Lumm officiating.

The family will receive visitors from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, January 10, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.