Kay Shaffer, 63, of Rockford, died at 5:50 a.m. Sunday, January 7, 2018, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She had been battling cancer the past year. She was born in Celina on March 10, 1954, the daughter of Robert and Edith (Krugh) Gillespie, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, Bruce, of Rockford; six children, Eric Shaffer of Van Wert, Hope (Scott) Redding of Rockford, Aaron Arnold of Celina, Gina Now of Troy, Holly (Audrey) Shaffer of Middle Point, and Debra Shaffer of West Milton; 21 grandchildren; and two brothers, Don (Susan) Gillespie of Columbus and Paul (Judy) Gillespie of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 13, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Rob Glenn officiating. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery in rural Mercer County.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, January 12, and an hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Cancer Association of Mercer County in Celina. Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.