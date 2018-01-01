Jay Lewis Laing, 2, of Columbus, passed away Thursday, December 28, 2017, at the Van Wert County Hospital Emergency Room in Van Wert.

Jay was born on August 31, 2015, in Columbus, to Michael and Jayme (Weller) Laing, who both survive.

Other survivors include a brother, Gabriel Laing of Columbus; a sister Ava Courtney; maternal grandparents, Jay (Louise) Weller of Republic and Kathy Ink (King) ​of Attica; paternal grandparents​​, Dr. Kevin and Barbara Laing of Van Wert; ​maternal great-grandfather, Lewis King of Attica (Move); one aunt, Courtney Weller of Republic; a step-aunt, Ashley Drown of Haskins; one uncle, Robert Laing of Columbus; a step-uncle Dan Engle of Findlay; a great-aunt, Jayne Weller; and a cousin, Pam Weller of Republic. Jay is also survived by numerous ​great ​aunts,​great​ uncles, and ​second​ cousins.

Jay was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmother​​, Mary King; maternal great grandparents​, Jay and June Weller; paternal great-grandparents​​, Dr. Robert and Meri Laing and William and Ruth McGuire.

Jay was a ​very​ sweet, ​caring, well-mannered, ​and high-spirited young ​boy​. He always ​had the biggest smile on his face with sparkling blue eyes staring right back at you,​ and ​was ​full of ​so much ​love. Jay ​enjoyed giving hugs and smooches (with Eskimos)​, ​loved to play hide-go-seek, and wrestle with his Bubbie and Sissy.​ ​Jay was an active youth member of the United States Trotting Association​ ​and enjoyed​ ​traveling all over Ohio to the county fairs as The Weller Stables “official mascot and bucket scrubber,” with “everyone has to start somewhere” being his motto​. ​He always loved​ helping in the barn and ​he would always walk to all 11 stall doors and say “good morning, neighs”. He would light up with pride, with the joke of them being called​ ​Baby (just recently, moved up to Little) Jay’s) ​Neighs​. Jay ​always​ brought great joy ​and plenty of amusement ​to anyone he ever met, ​and by the time they left him, he would already be their buddy.

Funeral services for Jay will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 6, at the Lindsey-Olds Funeral Home, 3085 S. Ohio 19 in Bloomville, with Randell Morrison officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday, January 5, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed atwww.lindseyoldsfh.com.