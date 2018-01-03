VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The apprentices of Lima Electrical Professionals have donated $3,012 and approximately 200 pounds of food to the Veterans Food Pantry of Northwest Ohio.

The organization collected food and monetary contributions in December and also conducted a 50/50 drawing to raise the funds.

“We chose the Veterans Food Pantry to be the recipient of this year’s holiday fundraiser because of the service and sacrifices the veterans of this great nation have provided for us,” says organizer Kyle Hanes. “With a lot of work and dedication our apprentices were able to raise some much needed money and food.”

Lima Electrical Professionals represents the pre-eminent electrical contractors in Allen, Auglaize, Van Wert, Shelby, Logan, Wyandot, Putnam, Hardin, and Mercer counties who partner with IBEW Local 32 for their labor.

For further information, contact Hanes at 937.726.8440.