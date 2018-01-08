VW independent/submitted information

FOA Families of Addicts of Van Wert has announced that Lori Erion, founder and executive director of the organization, will be present to kick off the local chapter’s initial meeting this Thursday, January 11, at the Van Wert County Council on Aging’s Senior Center on Fox Road.

Erion knows about the problems addicts face, since she is in an 11-year long-term recovery from the abuse of alcohol and other drugs, as well as the mother of a child with a substance use disorder. She said her own personal recovery journey did not prepare her for the roller coaster ride of heroin addiction, and, as a result, she made the decision to create a non-profit support and advocacy group that offers the hope and support she needed, but didn’t get.

FOA, which held its first meeting November 6, 2013, has now grown to six cities and has helped thousands of families, friends, and individuals become educated about addiction and recovery, while also overcoming the stigma of addiction.

FOA meetings will be held every Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Senior Center, 220 Fox Road in Van Wert.

About FOA

FOA rebuilds families and transforms lives through the three E’s: educate, empower, and embrace. Through weekly meetings in various Ohio counties, navigation, one-on-one phone support, and outreach opportunities, FOA is a sought-after resource for families, friends, individuals, and professionals in the recovery community. FOA is unique because it provides support for the entire family and is an advocate for individuals to find their face and voice, which is key to eliminating the stigma associated with addiction.

For more information on the organization, view this national media segment featuring FOA Families of Addicts on the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (air date December 29, 2017). Or contact the local FOA Families of Addicts organization: Van Wert Director Shane Manson, 419.203.0200 or FOA.ShaneM@gmail.com.