COLUMBUS — State Representative Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) applauded Governor Kasich’s signing of House Bill 215, allowing the part-time Paulding County County Court to become the full time Paulding County Municipal Court. The legislation is the first bill sponsored by Rep. Riedel to be signed into law.

The Paulding County Municipal Court is responsible for hearing criminal division, traffic division, and civil division cases, including misdemeanor criminal cases, complaints up to $15,000, small claims up to $6,000, and eviction cases. House Bill 215 helps to accommodate the growing number of cases in Paulding County. The new court structure would go into effect January 1, 2020.

“I’m proud that my first bill signed into law is able to help the citizens of Paulding County,” Riedel stated. “I’m glad Judge Suzanne Rister approached me last spring with her request to create the Paulding County Municipal Court. It has the full support of the Paulding County commissioners and this law will serve the needs of the county with more efficiency and effectiveness.”