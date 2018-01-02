VW independent/submitted information

Local gasoline prices have risen an average of 11 cents over the Christmas holiday week, but the lowest prices are still 13 cents lower than the state average.

The lowest gasoline price in Van Wert as of Tuesday is $2.359 a gallon. Three service stations currently are at that low price, include Murphy USA in the Towne Center shopping center, Lassus Handy Dandy in the 800 block of North Washington Street, and One Stop Shop in the 200 block of North Washington Street.

The two Pak-A-Sak service stations are a penny higher at $2.369 per gallon, while the Brookside Marathon station at 1301 W. Main St. and the Short Stop on East Main Street are both at $2.399 a gallon. The station with the highest price is the Shell station on South Washington Street, which was at $2.459 a gallon this morning.

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 10.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.48 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has increased 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.48 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Monday were 16.9 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 15.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 1.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 13.6 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

“It’s mostly a happy New Year as gas prices remain in the low-to-mid $2 per gallon range, but it’s not quite as happy as could be as it’s the priciest start to a New Year since 2014,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “2017 wrapped up a fairly tame year, but keep in mind oil prices are among the highest we’ve witnessed in over two years, and we’re in the middle of a severe cold snap, one which is likely to drive up demand for heating oil, propane, and other petroleum products, which is certainly a bullish start to the year.

“GasBuddy’s 2018 Annual Fuel Outlook, being released tomorrow morning, will be giving motorists a good look at what to expect in the year ahead,” DeHaan noted. “In looking at our own report card from our 2017 Fuel Outlook, we had forecast a yearly average gas price of $2.49 per gallon, and were less than 10 cents away from hitting it head on.”