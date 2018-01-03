VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District is taking orders for fish fingerlings and tree seedlings.

The types of fish fingerlings available include largemouth bass, bluegill, channel catfish, minnow, and white amur. The bass, blue gill, and channel catfish are available in lots of 25, the minnow in lots of 100 and the white amur are ordered individually.

The fish sale is an opportunity for pond owners to stock or re-stock the ponds at a reasonable cost.

Orders will be accepted until April 25. Payment is expected when placing the order. The fish will be delivered to the SWCD office on Monday, April 30, at 3 p.m.

Stocking recommendations for a one-acre pond are: 100 largemouth bass, 500 bluegill, 100 channel catfish, and 500-1,000 fat head minnow.

White amur recommendations are based on the amount of weed cover in the pond. If the pond has 20-40 percent vegetation, the recommendation is 10 amur; above 40 percent weed cover, the recommendation is 15 amur.

Orders will be boxed and ready at the time of delivery. Order forms are available in the office, 1185 Professional Drive in Van Wert, or on the website at www.vanwertswcd.org.

The SWCD has also begun taking orders for tree seedlings. The seedlings are available in packets of 10 at a minimal cost.

The following seedling species are available: American Arborvitae, Austrian Pine, Colorado Blue Spruce, Eastern White Pine, Norway Spruce, Eastern Red Cedar, Black Cherry, Black Walnut, Pin Oak, Pond Cypress, Red Bud, Sawtooth Oak, Tulip Poplar, and White Flowering Dogwood.

Two seed packets are available: Wildflower Seed and Bird and Butterfly Seed. The 1-ounce Wildflower Seed packet contains two different annual and 17 different perennial species adapted for this area will cover 300 square feet. The 1-ounce Bird and Butterfly Seed contains 18 different annual and five different perennial varieties and will cover 300 square feet.

New this year are four semi-dwarf fruit tree varieties: Honeycrisp apple, Gala apple, Red Haven peach, and Bartlett Pear. The fruit trees are ordered individually and are 4-6 feet in height, with a trunk five-eighths of an inch thick.

This program is open to the public. Order forms for tree seedlings are available in the SWCD office, 1185 Professional Drive in Van Wert, on the SWCD website at www.vanwertswcd.org, or by calling 419.238.9591. Orders will be accepted until Friday, March 23, with the delivery date being mid-April. Payment (cash or check) is required when placing an order.