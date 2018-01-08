VW independent/submitted information

First Federal of Van Wert is excited to announce the celebration of its 125th anniversary in 2018. While the festivities will start in January, First Federal will be celebrating throughout 2018.

“We are very proud of our history of being a strong community bank. We emphasize customer service and community involvement and it’s because of those attributes that we’ve been a successful organization for these 125 years,” says Brian Renner, president of First Federal. “We take great pride in our community involvement and we understand for this company to be successful, we need Van Wert to be successful.”

First Federal was first organized on January 9, 1893, as the Fraternal Building and Savings Company. The bank was initially located in downtown Van Wert at J.H. Kaulke’s Hardware store. It was 1936 when the bank changed its name to First Federal Savings & Loan of Van Wert. After many years of being located next to the courthouse, First Federal moved to its current location at 679 Fox Road in September 1997.

The building recently received an interior remodel as well as new and improved drive-thru area equipment. Renner indicated that First Federal has many of the modern banking conveniences and they will continue to add products to meet the customers’ needs.

First Federal, which is locally owned and operated, has five local board of directors and 19 local employees. While there is only one location, First Federal serves customers from all over Van Wert County and surrounding communities.

“We want every customer interaction to be a great banking experience at First Federal. With a knowledgeable, friendly staff, we strive to make that happen with every customer,” Renner added. “With that company goal, we expect to be around for another 125 years.”