Van Wert High School’s Lorrie Decker has been named as this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. The freshman bowled games of 234 and 212 during Saturday’s win over Celina. “Lorrie works hard and enjoys the sport,” coach Kevin Decker said. “She works harder and enjoys the sport more when she is bowling with her Lady Cougar teammates.” Coaches and athletic directors may nominate student athletes for the weekly award by e-mailing sports@thevwindependent.com. Winners will receive a T-shirt courtesy of Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, 1034 Westwood Drive, Van Wert. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent