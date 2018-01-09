VW independent/submitted information

The newest Cross Over the Hill Bible education facility will be formally dedicated on the afternoon of Sunday, January 21. The public is invited to attend a dedication ceremony at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 1:30 p.m. The ceremony will feature speaker Joel Penton and music by Ryan Holliday.

Following the dedication ceremony, the public is encouraged to tour the new facility, located adjacent to the NPAC. In addition, the elementary Cross Over the Hill building will be open for tours.

Bible classes will be taught for Van Wert Middle School students, beginning February 21. Those middle school students planning to enroll in Bible classes should communicate with VWMS guidance counselor Sarah White to enroll.

Since opening in 2012, Cross Over the Hill has taught the Bible to more than 600 elementary school age children each year. Recognizing the important place the Bible has in school curriculum, Cross Over the Hill strives to:

Create a better learning environment in school classrooms by emphasizing a moral value system and improving students’ sense of worth.

Develop better citizens as we produce a base of America’s future leaders who look to Jesus Christ for guidance.

Provide Bible education to the children to impact their families as the children spread the Good News to those they love.

Encourage children to become involved in a church and establish a lifelong desire to worship God and serve Him.

The Board of Directors and staff of Cross Over the Hill also thanked the many community members who generously gave of their funds and time in order to make Bible education a reality for Van Wert’s middle and high school students.