SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Led by 16 points each by Wade Sheets and Derek Stout, along with 13 by Javin Etzler, the Crestview Knights defeated Delphos Jefferson 58-50 on Friday night.

The victory boosted Crestview’s record to 6-3 (3-0 Northwest Conference), while Delphos Jefferson dropped to 3-7 (1-1 NWC).

Baskets by Brett Schumm and Wade Sheets gave the Knights a 4-2 lead in the first quarter, then Javin Etzler drilled a pair of treys to extend the lead to 10-2.

The Wildcats fought back with a trey by Tyler Bratton, a foul shot by Alex Rode and a bucket by Davion Tyson to close the gap to closed the gap to 14-13, but Sheets and Stout scored to push the lead to 19-13 at the end of the quarter.

Crestview’s defense held Delphos Jefferson to just eight points in the second period, while scoring 15, including the final seven by Sheets for a 34-21 halftime advantage.

Third quarter treys by Etzler and Trevor Gibson extended Crestview’s lead to 40-23, but an 11-0 run pulled the Wildcats to within six, 40-34. Brenen Auer hit a basket and a free throw, Hunter Miracle scored five points, and Trey Gossman drilled a triple during the streak. Miracle went on to finish with 13 points, as did Rode, while Bratton finished with 11.

Derek Stout ended the run with back-to-back buckets and later, Drew Kline hit consecutive baskets to make it 48-36.

Delphos Jefferson trimmed the deficit to 55-50 in the fourth quarter, but Stout secured the win with a basket and later a foul shot.

The Wildcats will travel to Kenton tonight, while Crestview will host Miller City on Monday. Tickets for that game will be sold in the Crestview athletic office between 7:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. on Monday, and the game will air live on WKSD 99.7FM.

Scoring summary:

Crestview 19 15 14 10 – 58

Delphos Jefferson 13 8 17 12 – 50

Crestview: Wade Sheets 7-2-16; Derek Stout 7-2-16; Javin Etzler 5-0-13; Trevor Gibson 2-2-7; Drew Kline 2-0-4; Brett Schumm 1-0-2

Delphos Jefferson: Brenen Auer 1-3-5; Davion Tyson 1-0-2; Tyler Bratton 5-0-11; Trey Gossman 3-0-8; Hunter Miracle 5-0-13; Alex Rode 5-1-13

JV: Crestview won 52-46