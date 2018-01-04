Van Wert independent sports

A location change has been announced for Saturday’s boys’ non-conference basketball game between Van Wert and Fort Carroll (IN).

Instead of the Fort Carroll Fieldhouse, the junior varsity and varsity games will be played in the Alumni Gym (past the main gym). Fans will enter through door 13.

Saturday’s game between the Cougars and the Chargers will be broadcast on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.