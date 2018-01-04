Carolyn M. Goodwin, 84, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:59 p.m. Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born February 17, 1933, in Van Wert, the daughter of Lewis Harold Johnson and Dorothy M. (Lee) Death, who both preceded her in death. On July 19, 1986, she married Richard F. Goodwin, who died December 18, 2007. Carolyn was also preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy L. Stemen, and a son, Michael L. Bolton.

Survivors include her daughter, LuAnn Lehman of Van Wert; two granddaughters, Monica Dickson and Courtney (Jared) Huse, both of Van Wert; five great-grandchildren, Jayden, Katlyn, and Emory Dickson and Korbyn and Kenzley Huse; a stepdaughter, Renee (Marvin Stripe) Hartman of Van Wert; a stepson, Grant Goodwin of Van Wert; three stepgrandsons, Justin (Alexa) Goodwin of Columbus and Evan and Logan Goodwin; a brother, Donald G. (Pat) Johnson of Van Wert; and a brother-in-law, Robert Stemen of Van Wert.

Carolyn was a 1951 graduate of Van Wert High School and a member of First Church of God in Van Wert. She had worked at Van Wert Manor as a housekeeper and a nurse’s aide.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 6, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ray Hill officiating. Burial will follow later in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday at the funeral home.



Preferred memorials: First Church of God.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.