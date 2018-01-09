Alan J. Picker, 57, of Delphos, passed away Monday, January 8, 2018, at his residence.

He was born October 12, 1960, in Lima, the son of Carl and Margaret (May) Picker, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include his significant other and best friend, Beth Doster of Delphos; a brother, Carl (Karen) Picker of Troy; four sisters, Carla (Bob) Beckmann of Coldwater, Michigan, Kathy (Ron) Reindel of Delphos, Cheryl (Rod) Maloney of Elida, and Deb (Larry) Lee of Delphos; and several nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, January 12, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with the Rev. David Howell officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, January 11, and an hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude’s Children’s Research or St. Rita’s Hospice.