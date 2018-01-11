SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

If the weather holds out, this weekend will feature some interesting games for Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert. The Lancers and Cougars will be in action Friday and Saturday, while Crestview is off Friday and will play on Saturday. Below are brief previews of the scheduled games.

Crestview vs. Arlington

Crestview (7-3, 3-0 NWC) posted an impressive 63-47 over Miller City on Monday night, and the contest may have been the season’s most complete game of the season against a quality opponent.

Crestview is now averaging 57 points per game while allowing just 43.5.

The Knights will try to keep the ball rolling at home against Arlington (5-5, 2-2 BVC) on Saturday. The Red Devils have lost three straight, including two games last weekend – 30-27 against Pandora-Gilboa on Friday and a 65-52 loss against Wayne Trace on Saturday.

The Red Devils average 47 points per game, and give up the same amount.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Arlington will host Riverdale (1-10).

Lincolnview vs. Bluffton, at Miller City

The Lancers (6-4, 2-0 NWC) will try to snap a three game losing streak and keep their Northwest Conference record perfect against Bluffton (4-5, 0-2 NWC) on Friday.

Lincolnview is averaging 56.6 points per game, while giving up 53.2. The Lancers fell behind earlier in each of their last three losses, rallied, but came up short.

Bluffton’s record may be a bit deceiving as the Pirates played two Western Buckeye League opponents on Saturday and Tuesday and lost both games – 73-45 against Ottawa-Glandorf and 51-41 against Wapakoneta. Along with those results, Bluffton has a conference loss against Crestview.

The Pirates average 42 points per game and give up 49.

Miller City (5-6, 1-1 PCL) lost 63-47 at Crestview on Monday and will host Continental on Friday before entertaining the Lancers on Saturday.

The Wildcats average 60.5 points per game and allow 57.

Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf, vs. Marion Local

Van Wert (3-5, 0-2 WBL) has a very challenging weekend ahead, as the Cougars are scheduled travel to Ottawa-Glandorf (10-0, 2-0 WBL, ranked 4th) and host Marion Local on Saturday.

The Cougars have lost five of the last six games, and currently average 47.5 points per game and allow 55 per game, while the Titans average 65.4 points per game and give up 50.5 per contest.

Marion Local is 5-3 (2-0 MAC) entering the weekend. The Flyers have a big conference matchup against Versailles (10-1, 2-0 MAC, ranked 3rd in Division III). The talented Flyers average 61 points per game and just allow just 41 points per contest.

Last season the Cougars lost to Ottawa-Glandorf 67-63 in overtime and defeated Marion Local 65-59.