VW independent/submitted information

Gingerbread Junction is this Saturday, December 2, at the YWCA of Van Wert County.

Children and family of all ages are welcome to spend quality time together at this fun holiday activity. Create a lasting memory at the YW’s gingerbread workshop, while Santa Claus will also be making a special guest appearance.

Each child will decorate a gingerbread house and take it home. All supplies are included in the cost of $15 per gingerbread house. Preregistration and payment is required. Session times available include: 8, 9, 10, and 11 a.m. and noon and 1 p.m. Call the YWCA at 419.238.6639 to register.

Those unable to attend Saturday can purchase the kit to do at home and pick it up next week. Includes a gingerbread house, icing, and candy for decorating. Call to reserve a kit today.

The YWCA general operating hours are Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Friday, 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The YWCA is closed Saturday and Sunday.

The YWCA is a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation funded agency.