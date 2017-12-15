Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will be hosting its last SilverSneakers luncheon of the year Tuesday, December 19, at 11:30 a.m. This month’s luncheon will be a holiday social gathering over lunch, with an optional $3 gift exchange, followed by games and fun for those who would like to stay.

Those eligible for SilverSneakers, who want to find out about eligibility, or just want to join other “Silvers” for a lunch provided by Van Wert County Hospital, can attend and bring a friend.

With SilverSneakers, the focus is on fitness, fun, and friends. Staying active both physically and mentally, maintaining friendships, and keeping a positive outlook on life is key. The YWCA of Van Wert County is committed to helping one age happily through SilverSneakers®, an innovative program specifically designed for the unique health and physical needs of local Medicare beneficiaries.

Eligible members receive a full facility partnership at the YWCA, where area residents can enjoy low-impact fitness classes; use of the facility’s 24/7 fitness center, including exercise equipment (e.g., treadmills, exercise bikes, free weights, etc.); the pool; sauna; locker rooms; social events; and more.

For more information on SilverSneakers at the YWCA of Van Wert County, visit the facility, call 419.238.6639, visit the www.silversneakers.com website, email jmcclain@vanwertcounty.org, or show up for the luncheon on December 19. RSVP for the luncheon by calling the YWCA.

The YWCA is a non-profit organization and a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation agency.