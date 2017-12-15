There has certainly been no shortage of great Christmas shows and concerts in the Van Wert area this season. In addition to the wonderful concerts at the Niswonger, the Civic Theatre, and local school music programs, soon our churches will be presenting the true message of Christmas. I hope you have been able to enjoy many of these fine presentations and that they have brought the spirit of Christmas into your heart.

One concert I haven’t spoken much about is the Michael W. Smith Christmas concert, with guest Jordan Smith and accompanied by the Lima Symphony Orchestra. The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 14. I haven’t really talked much about it because we haven’t had any tickets to sell for some time. The reaction to this concert was exciting as soon as it was announced.

This particular concert I feel I can speak with some amount of authority as I will be performing in the symphony and have been practicing the music for the past few days. Many might feel a concert with a well-known, mostly Christian artist might be filled with strictly sacred Christmas music. I am not saying that the true message of Christmas — the story of Jesus’ birth — will not be prevalent, but you will also enjoy some very swingin’ holiday charts. It will be filled with Big Band swing Christmas songs as well as recent classics we have come to enjoy.

Jordan Smith is joining the well-known Michael W. Smith on the show and has a tremendous voice I know you will love listening to. Some remember Jordon as the winner of “The Voice” in Season 9 in 2015. The next year, he became the best-selling artist in the history of “The Voice”. Jordan has some arrangements I know you will absolutely love as they complement Michael W. Smith’s classics and cookin’ arrangements. And all the music will be made special with the orchestrations performed by the Lima Symphony Orchestra. I think it will truly be a magical Christmas concert filled with everything you could dream of.

I wish we could fit more of you in the music hall, but we are limited to just so many seats. You can always check that day to see if anything has become available. It will be a full house and Christmas will definitely be in the air!

But wait! We’re not done. This Sunday afternoon, December 17, we bring one last Christmas Classic to the area with Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. This is an entirely new production of this beloved Christmas story about the redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge. It will be a 3 p.m. show, so you should be out before it gets dark. A perfect time, a perfect date, a perfect story!

There are a handful of good seats still available, so contact the box office or go online at NPACVW.ORG and reserve your seat and bring your family to this one. It will be a memorable experience you will remember for many a Christmas to come.

I know there are many special church services filled with music. We at the Niswonger have reserved, as we like to do, the last week leading up to Christmas for you to spend time with family and celebrate the birth of Christ in the church of your choice. I know there are many Christmas Eve services, but if you haven’t a place to go Christmas Eve night, my First United Methodist Senior Chancel Choir in Van Wert will be leading in a candlelight service filled with music, readings, message, and communion. Nothing beats this sanctuary lovely adorned for Christmas Eve! It starts at 9:30 pm with beautiful Christmas music setting the tone, followed by the candlelight service at 10 pm.

Music makes the Christmas season come to life for so many. It’s truly a gift from God, just like His son, Jesus Christ — the ultimate gift.

FINÉ.