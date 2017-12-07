There are many fine organizations, businesses, and individuals trying to do good things for the city of Van Wert. One of those trying to do good for our community is the Van Wert High School Class of 1968. Class members will be celebrating their 50th anniversary and would like to do something special for the city they grew up in, where they went to school, and some still call home.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is teaming with them to raise funds that will be used to put a beautiful structure in honor of their Class of ’68 in the newly created Franklin Park. Class representatives will be located in the Grand Lobby of the Niswonger during The Texas Tenors concerts and A Christmas Carol. They will be selling chances to win two Grand Series packages for the Niswonger 2018-19 season. Each raffle ticket is $20 and goes to support a wonderful cause. This past season, a Grand Series package was worth several hundred dollars and included over 20 events. Imagine having two tickets for the finest seats in the house for some of the greatest shows and concerts in the region!

We at the Niswonger appreciate the opportunity to partner with the VWHS Class of ’68. We are pleased because we think what they are doing is accomplishing some of the same goals that we have — making Van Wert a better place to live, work, and play!

So look for the table set up by the big display window next to Entrance A of the Music Hall. Someone from the Class of ’68 will be on location to explain their project and sell you a chance to win two Grand Series packages to next season at the Niswonger. The season is not yet set, but you can bet it will be the talk of the town once we announce it!

I hope you took the opportunity to tune in the Hallmark Channel Monday night for the lighting of the Christmas tree at the White House. It was a classy event filled with music and celebration. I thought the best music came from the three tenors who will be in Van Wert this Saturday at the Niswonger. The Texas Tenors sang an arrangement of “O Holy Night” that would bring down any house. This was just a taste of what we are in store for this Saturday. Two shows will be given: one at 3 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m. A few tickets remain for the 3 p.m. show if you hurry. I am sure we will have nearly 2,400 people come to see the Texas Tenors by the time we are done. I hope you can be one of them!

What makes the Texas Tenors so wonderful, outside of their enormously talented voices, is that they are gentlemen. It’s especially pleasing to me to see good people receive the recognition they deserve. They have been successful, and yet the success doesn’t seem to have changed them one bit. They are genuine and gracious. They truly are excited to return to Van Wert and sing for you. I am sure their Christmas show, entitled “Deep in the Heart of Christmas”, will be a very special experience at the Niswonger.

We invite you to arrive in time to catch some of the Van Wert High School Select Ensemble Choir, directed by Miss Melissa Bloomfield. They will be entertaining everyone in the lobbies prior to the evening performance this Saturday with The Texas Tenors.

Don’t forget that the Christmas season continues on December 14 with Michael W. Smith, Jordon Smith, and the Lima Symphony Orchestra and then also A Christmas Carol on December 17 for a 3 p.m. show.

It has already been a special holiday time at the Niswonger and will be getting even better. Wear your finest Christmas wardrobe and enjoy a royal night or afternoon of world-class entertainment right here at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert, Ohio … where so many of us are working hard to make special every day!

FINÉ.