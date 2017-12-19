Van Wert independent sports

HAVILAND — Wayne Trace won the scoring battle in each of the four quarters and topped Lincolnview 49-31 in girls’ non-conference basketball action on Tuesday night.

The hosts enjoyed a 15-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 22-15 advantage at halftime. The Lady Raiders effectively put the game away in the third quarter by outscoring the Lady Lancers 17-8 for a 39-23 lead. Wayne Trace went on to outscore Lincolnview 10-8 in the final quarter.

Wayne Trace’s Claire Sinn led all scorers with 17 points, including seven in the second quarter.

Alena Looser had a team-high 10 points for Lincolnview, and Maddie Gorman chipped in with eight.

The Lady Lancers will host Columbus Grove on Thursday, while Wayne Trace will entertain Fort Jennings on Thursday, then will travel to Van Wert on Saturday.