We will be hosting our Warm Up the Ridge drive again this year. However, this year we’ve made it even easier with a Go Fund Me component.

We are purchasing electric space heaters to purchase and deliver to the reservation. Many of the residents of Pine Ridge Reservation, where most of the descendants of our Little Bighorn warriors reside, often live in third-world living conditions and winters there are brutal. Fuel oil is hard to come by and expensive. People have lost their legs and there are fatalities due to the inability to get heat.

One of the challenges that makes support difficult is logistics and a connection with persons at Pine Ridge to aid in distribution. The Wassenberg Art Center has direct contacts at the reservation and the donations go quickly to where they are needed. The owner of the Faces of Little Bighorn art collection, Brent Stevens, personally drives the items to our contacts at the reservation. The drive for donated items runs through Thursday, December 21. The Go Fund Me campaign will run through December 27. You may access the drive by accessing this website. https://www.gofundme.com/warm-up-the-ridge

Down to the wire! Shop the Wass is still going on through December 17! If you need a last minute, unique, one-of-a-kind gift we have it! Our hours are Tuesday-Sunday, 1-5 p.m. and we are open 1-9 p.m. on Thursdays for your convenience or by appointment. This exhibit was sponsored by the Van Wert County Hospital and through the Van Wert County Foundation.

Our next exhibit following the Artists Exhibit & Sale will be the American Watercolor Society. This international exhibit will open on Saturday, January 6 at 6 p.m. with an opening reception. Please drop by and see these stunning works by the time-honored group, the American Watercolor Society.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

Elf Workshop Continues:

The Elf Workshop is going to continue through December 21 due to popular response! Each craft is $5 or you can create all 5 for $20. We provide the hot chocolate. The elf workshop is great for all levels. You can create unique, projects to give as special gifts or use for holiday décor. We will be making felt pine tree centerpieces, tassel earrings, pinecone Christmas trees, Tea light snowman ornaments, and more! An instructor will be in-house to assist you.

ArtReach: We are accepting students for both age groups on Tuesday and Thursday. We still have some openings, and you can sign up anytime. Tuesdays (ages 7-11) and Thursdays (11 and up) 3:30-5 p.m. We are currently accepting students for this great, stress free after-school art program. Official forms are available online at wassenbergartcenter.org or at the Wassenberg Art Center office.

The Wassenberg will be closed from December 22 through January 2, 2018. We will however, be available by appointment, so please give us a call or email if you need access. For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837, email info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is wassenbergartcenter.org.