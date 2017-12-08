Wanda Lou Lockhart, 80, passed away at 8:05 p.m. Thursday, December 7, 2017, at her home: Van Wert Manor.

She was born January 28, 1937, in Liberty Township, the daughter of Dale Edmond and Rhea Idella (Ault) Lockhart, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include two sisters, Betty J. (Walter L.) Cox and Vicky Clifton, both of Ohio City; two brothers, Gary L. (Kat) Lockhart of Chandlersville and Ricky D. (Dorothy) Lockhart of Westerville; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

A brother, Jimmie A. Lockhart, and one sister-in-law, Joan Lockhart, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, December 12, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Tony Perry officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.



Preferred memorials :Thomas Edison Center.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.