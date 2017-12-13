VW independent/submitted information

DAYTON — Last weekend, the Van Wert Robotics Team started off the season by taking second place in the FIRST Tech State Qualifier in Dayton. The team won 3 of 6 matches, and earned a spot in the semi-finals, finishing in second place.

The robotics team also placed third in the Motivate Award category, which is given to the team who makes FIRST known throughout its school and community. Van Wert’s Robotics Team has earned the Motivate Award by inspiring other teams in northwest Ohio.

Additionally, the team took third place for the PTC Design Award, which recognizes design elements of the robot that are both functional and aesthetic. These elements could give it a cleaner, simple look, be decorative, or creatively express the team. There must be a balance between the functionality of the robot and its aesthetics.

Finally, the team also earned second place for the Connect Award. To earn the Connect Award, a team must connect with its local community and inform them of FIRST. The VWHS Robotics Team realizes the community is an important part of the FIRST Tech experience, and includes it as often as possible.

The VWHS Robotics Team will compete next in Pennsylvania on January 13, 2018, after weeks of hard work.