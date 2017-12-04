The current Van Wert Civic Theatre production offers a unique presentation of a Christmas classic. It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play transports audiences to the era of radio entertainment. Set in the studio of WBFR in the 1940s, this show features all the characters of this well-known story presented by radio actors. Audiences will get to experience the business of a radio show including sound effects and commercial jingles performed live. The show still plays December 7, 8, 9 at 8 p.m. and December 3 and 10 at 2 p.m. Call the VWCT Box Office at 419.238.9689 from 2-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or visit www.vwct.org for more information. Shown are VWCT actors Joe Maurer (left) as George Bailey and Ed Eichler as Mr. Potter as they discuss the future of the Bailey Building and Loan in the studio of WBRF Radio. VWCT photo