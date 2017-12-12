VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert City Schools is currently taking applications for a paraprofessional at Van Wert Elementary School.

Those interested may complete a Van Wert City School classified application. Applications can be found at http://www.vwcs.net/ by clicking on the District Information link, Employment Opportunities link, Classified Application, or by stopping at the superintendent’s office in the S.F. Goedde Building, 205 W Crawford St. in Van Wert.

A completed application and resume can be dropped off at the superintendent’s office or emailed to s_kaufman@vwcs.net. Application deadline is Tuesday, December 26.