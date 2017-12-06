Submitted information

The Van Wert High School boys and girls swimming teams hosted the Kenton Wildcats and the Elida Bulldogs in a Western Buckeye League double dual meet at the Van Wert YMCA on Tuesday. The Cougar boys lost a hard fought battle against both visiting teams, while the Lady Cougars were victorious against both Elida and Kenton.

The next competition for the Cougar swim team is the Napoleon Wildcat Invitational on Saturday.

Boys Results (all distances in meters –places E against Elida, K against Kenton):

200 Medley Relay: E 2nd, K 2nd (2:15.30 – Brayden Cox, Noah Arend, Dalton Heppeard, Holden Reichert)

200 Freestyle: E 2nd, K 2nd (3:00.37 – Brayden Cox)

200 Individual Medley: E 1st, K 2nd (2:44.99 – Noah Arend)

50 Freestyle: E 2nd, K 1st (31.59 – Stephen Hamblett), E 4th, K 4th (37.88 – Octavius Tucker)

100 Butterfly: E 1st, K 1st (1:18.85 – Dalton Heppeard)

100 Freestyle: E 2nd, K 1st (1:06.13 – Holden Reichert), E 4th, K 4th (1:31.66 – Octavius Tucker)

400 Freestyle: E 1st, K 1st (6.29.53 – Brayden Cox)

200 Freestyle Relay: E 2nd, K 2nd (1:57.95 –Holden Reichert, Dalton Heppeard, Noah Arend, Stephen Hamblett)

100 Backstroke: E 2nd, K 3rd (1:37.87 – Holden Reichert)

100 Breaststroke: E 2nd, K 1st (1:28.06 – Noah Arend), E 4th, K 3rd (1:40.92 – Stephen Hamblett)

400 Freestyle Relay: E 2nd, K 2nd (5:16.09 –Dalton Heppeard, Octavius Tucker, Brayden Cox, Stephen Hamblett)

Girls Results (all distances in meters – places E against Elida, K against Kenton Wildcats):

200 Medley Relay: E 1st, K 1st (2:25.13 –Emma Verville, Rebekah Fast, Jamie Burenga, Chloe Brake); E 4th (3:05.16 – Rachel Spath, Allie Etter, Becky Rigdon, Olivia Kline)

200 Freestyle: E 1st, K 1st (2:46.30 – Madison Turnwald)

200 Individual Medley: E 1st, K 1st (3.07.44- Emma Verville); E 3rd K 2nd (3:16.95 – Rebekah Fast)

50 Freestyle: E 2nd, K 1st (32.00 – Madison Turnwald); E 4th, K 3rd (34.01-Chloe Brake), JV: E 1st, K 1st (37.79 –Olivia Kline)

1 meter Diving: E 1st, K 1st (204.00 points – Madison Jarrett), E 2nd K 2nd (131.40 points – Adrianna Grothouse)

100 Butterfly: E 1st, K 1st (1:21.79 – Jamie Burenga), E 3rd, K 3rd (1:49.63 – Becky Rigdon)

100 Freestyle: E 2nd, K 1st (1:16.18 – Noelle Heffner); E 4th, K 4th (1:30.35– Allie Etter)

400 Freestyle: E 1st, K 1st (6:14.23 – Chloe Brake); E 4th, K 3rd (7:16.00 – Rachel Spath)

200 Freestyle Relay: E 2nd, K 1st (2:14.59 – Chloe Brake, Noelle Heffner, Madison Turnwald, Rebekah Fast); E 3rd, K 2nd (2:33.98 –Olivia Kline, Becky Rigdon, Allie Etter, Rachel Spath)

100 Backstroke: E 1st, K 1st (1:16.55 – Jamie Burenga); E 3rd, K 2nd (1:21.82 –Emma Verville)

100 Breaststroke: E 1st, K 1st (1:38.15 – Rebekah Fast); E 2nd, K 2nd (1:39.62 –Noelle Heffner)

400 Freestyle Relay: E 1st, K 1st (5:00.17 –Madison Turnwald, Jamie Burenga, Noelle Heffner, Emma Verville); E 3rd, K 3rd (6:07.94 – Olivia Kline, Becky Rigdon, Allie Etter, Rachel Spath)