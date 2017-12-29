Van Wert independent

Van Wert Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a local woman charged in connection with a robbery that took place last month.

Police are asking that anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nowelle N. Finger, 26, contact the department at 419.238.2462 or call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.7867.

Finger is charged with complicity to commit robbery, a felony of the first degree, in connection with the robbery of a man at gunpoint at the Guest Keeper hotel in Van Wert on November 17. Adam Hector had first reported that an unknown black man and black woman had accosted him and others in their room at the Guest Keeper hotel. Hector said the man pointed a gun at them and ordered them all to get on the floor. The pair then took what Hector said was $2,300 in cash.

Hector also was arrested after police discovered he was wanted on several active warrants.

Finger’s last known address was 222 W. First St. in Van Wert, but it is believed she is moving from place to place to avoid apprehension.

Those with information leading to her arrest could be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000 from the local Crime Stoppers organization.