Submitted information

Van Wert Manor is hosting a meal benefit for the Mike and Amanda Chesbro family on Tuesday, December 19.

The family meal for four deal features barbecue pork sandwiches, chips, coleslaw, and chocolate chip cookies. Pick-up will be at the drive-through at Van Wert Manor, 160 Fox Road in Van Wert, from 4-6 p.m. on December 19.

Presale tickets can be purchased at Van Wert Manor. Limited tickets are available at the drive-through at the day of the event. For more information, call Van Wert Manor at 419.238.6655.