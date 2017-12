Print for later

Van Wert Manor is hosting its second annual Holiday Hot Chocolate Festival on Wednesday, December 13, from 3-5 p.m. Lincolnview Vocal Music will perform from 4-5 that afternoon.

The event is free and open to the public. A hot chocolate bar, desserts, and holiday door prizes will be provided.

For more information, call Van Wert Manor at 419.238.6655.