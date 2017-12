Print for later

DEFIANCE — Van Wert fell to 0-4 (0-1 Western Buckeye League), after Thursday night’s 55-43 road loss to Defiance.

No other information was available.

The Lady Cougars will play at Spencerville on Tuesday, then will open the home portion of the schedule against Wapakoneta on Thursday.