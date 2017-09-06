Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of articles on The Van Wert independent’s top stories of 2017.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

There are just four days left in 2017 and as the year comes to a close, The Van Wert independent is looking back at the top 17 local stories of 2017. Each day through Saturday, we’ll recap the area’s important stories from the year. Since any list like this is subjective, the stories are in no particular order.

9) A big year in sports

The Crestview Knights football team enjoyed a 9-1 regular season, then set two records during the first week of the postseason – a home playoff victory, and 10 wins in a season for the first time in school history. Unfortunately for the Knights, they lost to Minster in the regional semifinals at Lima. Minster went on to win the Division VII state title.

Van Wert’s football team rebounded from an 0-10 season in 2016 and finished the year 5-5, and for the first time in school history, both of Lincolnview’s cross country teams qualified for state.

Behind 6-8 senior center Timothy Kreeger, Delphos St. John’s made it to the OHSAA state basketball tournament in Columbus, but fell to eventual state champion Lutheran East in the Division IV state semifinals.

A Van Wert High School graduate was part of a national championship. Redshirt freshman Gavin Gardner was the kicker for the University of St. Francis Cougars, a team that claimed its second consecutive NAIA national title.

8) Big name acts perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center

Once again, the NPAC in Van Wert featured high profile performers throughout the year. Bernadette Peters and the Boston Pops Orchestra teamed up for a spectacular 10th anniversary gala performance in April, REO Speedwagon took the stage in May, and the Little River Band performed in October.

Other notable shows included The Texas Tenors and Van Wert native Gerhardt Zimmerman, who returned to his hometown to lead the Canton Symphony Orchestra in November.

7) Option “A” was the choice of the majority

The Van Wert City Schools Stadium Facilities Committee presented three options to restore or replace Eggerss Stadium, the home of Van Wert Cougars football since the mid-1930s.

Option A called for concrete repairs and re-facing of the existing stadium, handicapped seating on the visitors side and new press boxes (home and visitor). Plans also called for artificial turf, new visitors bleachers, locker rooms, restrooms, concessions and ticket sales, along with additional parking and new fencing.

Option B called for plans to build a new facility at the existing site, including a new 3,000-bleacher seat home stadium featuring a brick facing and siding in the rear and sides and new press boxes (home and visitor), along with many of the amenities listed in Option A.

Option C was to build a new 3,000-seat stadium at Van Wert High School, which would have allowed the football team to hold daily practices and games all at the same complex.

An online survey posted from September 30 to October 10 allowed community members and others to choose one of the three options. More than 2,000 people participated in the survey, and 71 percent chose Option A, leading the stadium committee to recommend it to the Board of Education.

The board must now decide how the project will be funded.

6) Van Wert County Council on Aging celebrates a milestone

The Van Wert County Council on Aging celebrated paying off its facility debt with a mortgage burning ceremony held in late May at the Council’s Senior Center on Fox Road.

Those in attendance included Executive Director Kevin Matthews, former director Cindy Wood, current and former staff and Board members, former Van Wert mayor Don Farmer, and a number of senior citizens.

Matthews said the Council on Aging purchased the current Senior Center and two adjacent buildings in November 2009 after it became evident that the Council’s former facility on East Crawford Street could no longer meet the increasing needs of the local senior citizens group.

Although the Council on Aging board had first considered building a new facility, the purchase of the current center saved the seniors organization approximately $250,000, Matthews noted.

During his presentation, the Council on Aging director thanked The Van Wert County Foundation for providing $150,000 since the mortgage was taken out to help pay it off. The mortgages originally totaled approximately $800,000.

Tomorrow: More of the top stories that affected in area in 2017.