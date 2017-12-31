Van Wert independent sports

Below are brief recaps of various prep sporting events (boys and girls basketball, bowling and wrestling) held on Saturday.

Basketball

Hicksville 44 Crestview 28 (girls)

The Lady Aces held the Lady Knights to 8 of 54 shooting (14 percent) during Saturday’s 44-28 non-conference victory in Convoy.

Hicksville seized control of the game early by leading 7-0, then 7-4 at the end of the first quarter. Crestview drew to within one on two occasions in the second quarter, but the Lady Aces enjoyed a 21-11 scoring advantage in the period, and a 28-15 halftime lead.

Both teams struggled offensively in the second half, as Hicksville scored eight points in the third and fourth quarters, while Crestview scored six and seven.

Lexi Gregory led Crestview with 12 points, and Paige Motycka had 10.

The Lady Knights (5-4) will play at Continental on January 8.

Ottoville 77 Lincolnview 66 (boys)

After a three point loss at Kalida on Friday, Lincolnview closed out a tough weekend with a 77-66 home loss to Ottoville.

Lincolnview trailed 40-27 at halftime and 57-39 after three quarters. The Lancers outscored the Big Green 27-20 in the final period.

Lincolnview (6-3) will play at Fort Recovery on Saturday.

Bowling

Wapakoneta 2953 Van Wert 2731 (boys)

The Cougars lost a tough match against Wapakoneta 2953-2731 at Varsity Lanes on Saturday. High scores of the day were Steele Stabler (237,221), Nathan Bidlack (230,190), and Gavin Barnes (183). Also contributing to the team were Troy Weaks, Derek Fanning and Ian Ellis.

Meanwhile, the Celina Bulldogs defeated Van Wert’s junior varsity 2485-1998. High score of the day was Collin Mosier (163) and also contributing to the team were Sam Cassidy, Nicholus McPhail, Zachary Stevens and Dante Jones.

Van Wert’s varsity and junior varsity teams will host Celina on January 6.

Lima Sr. 2315 Van Wert 2255 (girls)

The Lady Cougars fell to Lima Senior Spartans 2315-2255 at Varsity Lanes on Saturday. The Cougars fell behind early in game one, but fought back and finished with the highest five game baker set of the year for the team, averaging 167 per game.

Top scores came from Allison Hauter (167), Briana Kesler (180) and Lorrie Decker (161, 219). The Cougar ladies drop to 4-4 on the season.

Van Wert will host Ottawa-Glandorf on Saturday.

The junior varsity team improved to 4-2 with a 1625 to 1048 win over Lima Sr.

The top scores came from Ashley Matthews (142,170)

Wrestling

Van Wert competes at Marion Harding Classic

Gabe Steyer finished as an individual champion, and Joshua Dorsch and Isaiah Bretz both finished as placers at the 47th annual Harding Classic, held Friday and Saturday at Marion Harding High School. As a team, the Cougars finished 14th out of 31 teams.