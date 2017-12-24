Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview 52 Fort Jennings 50 (boys)

After being Columbus Grove 69-66 in overtime on Friday, the Lancers provided their fans with another exciting victory on Saturday.

Caden Ringwald’s layup at the buzzer gave Lincolnview a 52-50 home victory over Ft. Jennings. Ringwald led all scorers with 16, while Chayten Overholt had 13. Zane Miller chipped in with eight, Isiac Bowersock had six and Ethan Kemler finished with five points.

It was the sixth consecutive victory for the Lancers (6-1). Lincolnview will travel to Kalida on Friday (5 p.m. junior varsity start), then will host Ottoville on Saturday.

Wayne Trace 57 Van Wert 38 (girls)

The Lady Cougars trailed by just one (12-11) after the opening quarter, but Wayne Trace pulled away for a 57-38 win on Saturday.

The Lady Raiders increased their advantage to 28-21 at halftime, then outscored Van Wert 16-7 in the third quarter and 13-10 in the final period.

Gracie Gudakunst led all scorers with 13, and she was one of three Wayne Trace players in double figures. Claire Sinn tallied 11, and Sadie Sinn had 10 points.

Cassidy Meyers led Van Wert with 10 points, including eight in the opening half.

Crestview 42 Kalida 37

The Lady Knights rallied in the second half to defeat the host Lady Wildcats 42-37 on Saturday.

Crestview improved to 5-3 on the season.

No other information was available.